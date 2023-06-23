StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
