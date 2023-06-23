StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Recommended Stories

