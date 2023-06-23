StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Up 0.1 %

SGEN opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.26.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $4,087,642.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,479.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $50,023.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $4,087,642.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at $836,479.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,802 shares of company stock worth $24,061,239. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 548,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

