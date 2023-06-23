StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.