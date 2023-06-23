StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.