StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Avinger stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.47. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

