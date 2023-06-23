StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Avinger Stock Performance
Avinger stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.47. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
