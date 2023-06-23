Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kingsoft Cloud Put Options (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,611 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 195% compared to the average daily volume of 886 put options.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.22. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $10.13.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 163.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

