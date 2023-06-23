Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 22nd (ADNT, ARAY, CSTM, EBAY, FMS, HOPE, HY, NEU, NLY, PFG)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 22nd:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

