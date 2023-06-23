Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading Up 0.9%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 16,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 36,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Sterling Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $276.81 million, a P/E ratio of -181.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

