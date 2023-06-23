Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $78.03 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,620.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00298347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.00581047 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.00503961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00061252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,186,873 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

