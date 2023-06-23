Steem Price Up 12.7% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $77.95 million and $2.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,061.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00288349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.00563431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00488930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00058218 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,166,887 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.