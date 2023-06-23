Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steelcase to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

SCS stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $892.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 146.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 947,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 158,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 32.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

