StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.83

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $3.97. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 616,840 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GASS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

StealthGas Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StealthGas by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StealthGas by 2,823.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Featured Articles

