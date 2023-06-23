Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

SBUX traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.65. 3,004,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,791. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

