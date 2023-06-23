St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,400.56 ($17.92).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St. James’s Place to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,390 ($17.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.91) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($17.15) to GBX 1,460 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.09) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,430 ($18.30) to GBX 1,500 ($19.19) in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,454.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 904.60 ($11.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,310 ($16.76).

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft sold 15,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.05), for a total value of £180,468.96 ($230,926.37). 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

