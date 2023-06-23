Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,618,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 266.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 147.5% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 735,152 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

