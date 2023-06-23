Spinnaker Trust Takes $6.42 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.