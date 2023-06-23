Spinnaker Trust Sells 40,317 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,317 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

