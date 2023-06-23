Spinnaker Trust Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 34,977 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

