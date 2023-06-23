Spinnaker Trust Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 34,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 148,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 11.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 221,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 139,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

