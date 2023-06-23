Spinnaker Trust Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $325.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $496.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.20 and its 200 day moving average is $355.82.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

