Spinnaker Trust Has $3.51 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.