Spinnaker Trust Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.40% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

