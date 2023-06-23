Spinnaker Trust Buys 180,544 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 188.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,544 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 180,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,059,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance
SPYX opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91.
About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
