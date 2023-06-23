Spinnaker Trust Buys 180,544 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 188.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,544 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 180,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,059,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPYX opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.