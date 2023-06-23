Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $28,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

