Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after buying an additional 54,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

