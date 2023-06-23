Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Buys 949 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 473.6% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.