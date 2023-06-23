Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPEGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of SPE stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $13.73.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $287,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

