SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lessened by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,422,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.31. 199,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

