SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Bought by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 243.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 276,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 180,544 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 202.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $838,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 199.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $35.39. 13,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,510. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91.
About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
