SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,388,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 3,600,734 shares.The stock last traded at $29.42 and had previously closed at $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.