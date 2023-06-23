SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Transparent Wealth Partners LLC

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

