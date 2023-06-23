SPACE ID One Day Volume Reaches $73.89 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $108.23 million and approximately $73.89 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,458,333 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 322,972,222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.33507924 USD and is up 7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $132,728,797.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

