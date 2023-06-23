S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lessened by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 4.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $84,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,917.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.09. 257,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.07 and its 200 day moving average is $354.94. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $402.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.