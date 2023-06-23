Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading Down 11%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Sow Good Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 192.07% and a negative net margin of 2,069.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021.

