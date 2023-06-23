Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.79

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and traded as high as $24.18. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 20,936 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.