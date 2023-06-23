Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.26

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 5452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDXAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.60.

Sodexo Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

