Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $72.79 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.