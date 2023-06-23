Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

