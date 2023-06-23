Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHB stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

