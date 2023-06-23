Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

