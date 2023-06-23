Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $193.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.56. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

