Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as low as C$2.01. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 109,550 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOT.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Slate Office REIT Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82. The stock has a market cap of C$152.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

About Slate Office REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.46%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

