SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Up 3%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16). 153,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 410,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.38 ($0.16).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.23. The company has a market cap of £21.64 million, a PE ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 2.46.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. It develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the formation of multi-protein complexes and prevent passage toxins, molecules, and ions, as well as pathogens; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Featured Articles

