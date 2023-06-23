Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.75.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Price Performance

SKE opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$90,877.90.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

