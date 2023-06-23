Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.07

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.07 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 90.16 ($1.15). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 87.55 ($1.12), with a volume of 1,618,154 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £972.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,440.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £4,664.88 ($5,969.14). 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

