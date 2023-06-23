SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91.62 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. SingularityNET has a market cap of $304.07 million and $91.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018725 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,040.77 or 0.99984722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002188 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24593388 USD and is up 8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $51,905,021.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.