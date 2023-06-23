ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.77 Million Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. 10,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,759. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

