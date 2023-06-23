ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF accounts for 1.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63,343 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1,623.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 786,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 516,596 shares during the last quarter.

IEV stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. 53,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,675. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

