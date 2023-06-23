ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,068 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 133,658 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,243,000 after buying an additional 509,323 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,905,000 after buying an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 46,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

