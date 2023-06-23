ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,550 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $101.82. 19,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,863. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $107.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.